Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.81.

VFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Village Farms International from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Village Farms International Price Performance

Village Farms International stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36. Village Farms International has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $112.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Village Farms International

Village Farms International ( NASDAQ:VFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $71.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.11 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Village Farms International will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,845,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after acquiring an additional 821,590 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 1st quarter valued at $6,237,000. Merlin Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 683,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 77,478 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 1st quarter valued at $3,543,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 120,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

