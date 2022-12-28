Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.89.

SEAT has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Vivid Seats to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Vivid Seats from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Vivid Seats from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEAT. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in Vivid Seats during the second quarter worth $388,867,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 160.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,482,000 after buying an additional 1,360,674 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 18.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,577,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,066,000 after buying an additional 705,194 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the third quarter valued at $2,754,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the third quarter valued at $2,604,000. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEAT stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. Vivid Seats has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $12.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.06.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Vivid Seats had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $156.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.31 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vivid Seats will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

