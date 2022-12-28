VNUE (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.00. VNUE shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 7,742,300 shares traded.

VNUE Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01.

About VNUE

(Get Rating)

VNUE, Inc operates as a music technology company. The company provides a suite of products and services that monetize and monitor music for artists, labels, performing rights organizations, radio stations, venues, restaurants, gyms, bars, and other businesses. It offers Set.fm/DiscLive Network, a digital live music distribution consumer app platform that allows users to download and purchase through their mobile devices; and provides physical collectible products that are recorded and sold at shows, as well as online through the company's partner DiscLive Network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VNUE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNUE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.