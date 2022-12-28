Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €150.00 ($159.57) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €200.00 ($212.77) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($170.21) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($196.81) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($170.21) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €281.00 ($298.94) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Volkswagen Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €115.86 ($123.26) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €120.56 ($128.26) and a 12-month high of €195.14 ($207.60). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €133.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of €137.38.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

