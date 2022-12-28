Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($37.23) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.70 ($37.98) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Warburg Research set a €45.40 ($48.30) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($31.91) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.66) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €28.00 ($29.79) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

ETR VNA opened at €21.86 ($23.26) on Tuesday. Vonovia has a one year low of €18.59 ($19.77) and a one year high of €51.30 ($54.57). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €22.95 and its 200 day moving average price is €25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

