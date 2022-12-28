Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VNO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Argus lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $21.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $47.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 540.6% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 40,700.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 223.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

