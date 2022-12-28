Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.65.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vroom from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Vroom from $1.30 to $1.10 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vroom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

VRM stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.65. Vroom has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Vroom ( NASDAQ:VRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.05). Vroom had a negative net margin of 22.68% and a negative return on equity of 67.54%. The firm had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vroom will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Vroom by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 306,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vroom by 31.8% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vroom by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 10,424 shares during the last quarter. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

