vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTVT opened at $0.66 on Monday. vTv Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $69.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTVT. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

