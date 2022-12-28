Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Decreased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,582 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.1% in the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 21,763 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,711,617.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.58.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $143.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $387.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.31 and its 200-day moving average is $135.27. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

