Warburg Research Reiterates €25.60 Price Target for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

Warburg Research set a €25.60 ($27.23) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €34.00 ($36.17) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($25.53) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($20.21) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($29.79) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.80 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

Shares of EVK opened at €18.07 ($19.22) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €18.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is €19.34. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($28.49) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($35.07).

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

