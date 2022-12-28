Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Waste Management by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,415,000 after buying an additional 1,433,420 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after purchasing an additional 804,708 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Waste Management by 120.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,346,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,373,000 after acquiring an additional 735,915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,615,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,852,507,000 after purchasing an additional 673,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Waste Management by 18.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,194,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,604,000 after purchasing an additional 504,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.78.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $159.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.46. The company has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

