Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Receives $65.30 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.30.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on W shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Wayfair to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Wayfair from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wayfair from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Wayfair Price Performance

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.88. Wayfair has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $198.47.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $69,179.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,006,609.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $67,326.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,176.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $69,179.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,609.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,100 over the last ninety days. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of W. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wayfair by 12.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Wayfair by 27.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the first quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 16.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

See Also

