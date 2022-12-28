WazirX Market Cap Achieves $53.36 Million (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One WazirX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000838 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, WazirX has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. WazirX has a market cap of $53.36 million and $544,185.09 worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About WazirX

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com.

Buying and Selling WazirX

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

