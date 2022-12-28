Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on January 17th

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th.

Werner Enterprises has raised its dividend by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Werner Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 15.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Werner Enterprises to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of WERN stock opened at $41.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.49. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $48.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $827.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.79 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WERN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Institutional Trading of Werner Enterprises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,334,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,059,000 after buying an additional 812,355 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 2,103.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,407,000 after acquiring an additional 382,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 263,296 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,409,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,799,000 after acquiring an additional 79,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,818,000 after acquiring an additional 46,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.