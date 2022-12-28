Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 42.2% per year over the last three years. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 106.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.4%.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Price Performance

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $23.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 628.35, a current ratio of 628.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.40.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 28,178 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 536.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 82,040 shares in the last quarter. 20.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

Featured Stories

