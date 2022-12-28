Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.82 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Western Midstream Partners in a report released on Friday, December 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $2.82 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.02. The consensus estimate for Western Midstream Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.92 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

WES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WES opened at $25.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 2.86. Western Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $20.78 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.54.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $837.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.43 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 35.26% and a net margin of 35.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $587,704,000. RR Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 2,967,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $74,830,000 after buying an additional 1,556,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,734,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,752,000 after buying an additional 1,034,296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,276,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,636,000 after buying an additional 869,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,018,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,685,000 after buying an additional 699,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.26%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Featured Articles

