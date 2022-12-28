Yamazaki Baking (OTC:YMZBY) Stock Rating Lowered by Nomura

Yamazaki Baking (OTC:YMZBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Yamazaki Baking Stock Performance
OTC:YMZBY opened at $128.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.74. Yamazaki Baking has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $128.06.
Yamazaki Baking Company Profile
