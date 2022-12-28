YouGov (LON:YOU) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $955.24

YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 955.24 ($11.53) and traded as high as GBX 999.33 ($12.06). YouGov shares last traded at GBX 988 ($11.92), with a volume of 29,502 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,640 ($19.79) price objective on shares of YouGov in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,586.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 956.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 974.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from YouGov’s previous dividend of $6.00. YouGov’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other YouGov news, insider Roger Parry sold 15,000 shares of YouGov stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 980 ($11.83), for a total value of £147,000 ($177,407.68).

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

