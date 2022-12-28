Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 396.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 668.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.60.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE YUM opened at $129.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.78. The company has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. Research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 52.05%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

