Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.83.
Several brokerages have commented on ZWS. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.
Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance
Shares of ZWS opened at $21.55 on Wednesday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -195.91, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24.
Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently -254.55%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the second quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 21.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.
About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions
Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.
