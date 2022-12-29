1,000 Shares in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Acquired by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 0.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 3.3% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $234.50 on Thursday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $170.21 and a 52 week high of $263.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.35. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 43.58%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hubbell from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.33.

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total transaction of $4,524,867.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,095,729.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

