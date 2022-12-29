15,183 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Acquired by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,469,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,083,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,307,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,326,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,204,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WBD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Shares of WBD opened at $8.87 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

