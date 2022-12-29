1,921 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 610,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,496,000 after buying an additional 87,370 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 8,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $136.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.38. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $128.24 and a 12 month high of $170.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

