24,399 Shares in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Purchased by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 1,680.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 81.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 406.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Amcor during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Amcor by 23.4% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMCR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.15.

Insider Activity at Amcor

Amcor Stock Down 1.4 %

In related news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $66,612.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $66,612.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 100,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $1,238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,331.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,080,955 shares of company stock valued at $13,145,237 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.50%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

