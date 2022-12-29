29,275 Shares in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,121,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281,068 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,687 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,431,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,984 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,880,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,571,000 after acquiring an additional 572,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,737,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,617,000 after acquiring an additional 58,665 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $40.74 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $45.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.80.

