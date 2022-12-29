520 Shares in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Purchased by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,165,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $480,173,000 after purchasing an additional 295,224 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,552,000 after purchasing an additional 594,855 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 89.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,316,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,757 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,017,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,365,000 after purchasing an additional 14,047 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 958,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,059,000 after purchasing an additional 36,356 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASND shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.55.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Up 1.9 %

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $116.67 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $61.58 and a 52-week high of $139.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.50 and its 200 day moving average is $103.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

