521 Shares in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Purchased by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,071,000.

Shares of MRTX opened at $41.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.98. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $151.15.

A number of research firms have commented on MRTX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics to $73.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.20.

In related news, CEO David D. Meek sold 4,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $186,532.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,478.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CEO David D. Meek sold 4,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $186,532.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,478.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $131,251.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,939.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,938 shares of company stock valued at $7,766,551. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

