670 Shares in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Acquired by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 25.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 789,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,466,000 after acquiring an additional 158,330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 9.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 53.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 13,448 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.64.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $35.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.20. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $55.58.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.16). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 983.21% and a negative net margin of 76.28%. The firm had revenue of $217.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.18 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

