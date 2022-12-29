6,790 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Bought by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,973,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 97,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,899,000 after buying an additional 13,005 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 411.5% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 66,250.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,121.9% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 15,595 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT opened at $99.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.36. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.85 and a 1-year high of $149.03.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.261 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

