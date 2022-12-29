AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 2.3% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $59,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.78.
AbbVie stock opened at $162.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $128.26 and a one year high of $175.91.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.30%.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
