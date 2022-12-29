Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
ADMP opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adamis Pharmaceuticals
About Adamis Pharmaceuticals
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.
