adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €85.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €85.00 ($90.43) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €165.00 ($175.53) price target on adidas in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €83.00 ($88.30) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($170.21) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($106.38) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($127.66) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of ADS stock opened at €125.78 ($133.81) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €118.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €141.15. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($174.10) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($213.84).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

