Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AEIS. Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.86.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $82.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.73. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $67.55 and a 52-week high of $98.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.58.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.77. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $516.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 7.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,724,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $443,100,000 after purchasing an additional 75,025 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,178,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $323,432,000 after purchasing an additional 30,881 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,027,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $156,934,000 after purchasing an additional 144,219 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,855,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,760,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,805,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,790,000 after buying an additional 111,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

