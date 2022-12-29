Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Agilent Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Agilent Technologies has a payout ratio of 15.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Agilent Technologies to earn $6.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $148.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $162.62.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.21.

In related news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total transaction of $4,595,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,028,133.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.78, for a total value of $4,595,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,028,133.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $881,495.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,897,589.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,589 shares of company stock valued at $34,061,140 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of A. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 23,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 31.5% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

