Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Airbnb makes up approximately 1.1% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Airbnb by 33.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in Airbnb by 2.0% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.6% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 5.9% during the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $82.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $191.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.36. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.79.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total value of $978,387.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,485.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total value of $978,387.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,485.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.33, for a total value of $280,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 235,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,507,745.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 813,272 shares of company stock valued at $84,398,560. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

