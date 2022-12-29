Airports of Thailand Public (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Airports of Thailand Public (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of AIPUY opened at $21.85 on Thursday. Airports of Thailand Public has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $22.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.66.

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, managing, and operating international airports in Thailand. The company operates through Airport Management Business, Hotel Business, Ground Aviation Services, Security Business, and Project on Perishable Goods Business segments.

