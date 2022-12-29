Albemarle Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 6,804 call options on the company. This is an increase of 28% compared to the typical volume of 5,323 call options.

Albemarle Stock Down 0.1 %

ALB stock opened at $214.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. Albemarle has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $334.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.59 and a 200-day moving average of $256.21.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Albemarle will post 21.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.98%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,212 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,670. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 15.0% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 15.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 12.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Albemarle from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.33.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

