Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) & Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG) Financial Contrast

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) and Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Align Technology and Bone Biologics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Align Technology $3.95 billion 3.98 $772.02 million $6.47 31.16 Bone Biologics N/A N/A -$1.61 million N/A N/A

Align Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Bone Biologics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Align Technology 13.22% 14.39% 8.89% Bone Biologics N/A 7,587.33% 7,258.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Align Technology and Bone Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

84.9% of Align Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of Bone Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Align Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Align Technology has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bone Biologics has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Align Technology and Bone Biologics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Align Technology 1 0 7 0 2.75 Bone Biologics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Align Technology currently has a consensus price target of $298.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.83%. Bone Biologics has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1,083.59%. Given Bone Biologics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bone Biologics is more favorable than Align Technology.

Summary

Align Technology beats Bone Biologics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of seven and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth. This segment's non-comprehensive products comprise Invisalign moderate, lite and express packages, and Invisalign go; and non-case products include retention products, Invisalign training fees, and sales of ancillary products, such as cleaning material, and adjusting tools used by dental professionals during the course of treatment. The Scanners and Services segment offers iTero scanner, a single hardware platform with software options for restorative or orthodontic procedures; restorative software for general practitioner dentists, prosthodontists, periodontists, and oral surgeons; and software for orthodontists for digital records storage, orthodontic diagnosis, and for the fabrication of printed models and retainers. This segment also provides computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing services; ancillary products, such as disposable sleeves for the wand; iTero model and dies; third party scanners and digital scans; Invisalign outcome simulator, a chair-side and cloud-based application for the iTero scanner; Invisalign progress assessment tool; and TimeLapse technology, which allows doctors or practitioners to compare a patient's historic 3D scans to the present-day scan. The company sells its products in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. Align Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

About Bone Biologics

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBX is a combination product, which is an osteostimulative recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It is developing NELL-1/DBX Fusion Device for spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L4-S1. The company's platform technology has application in delivering enhanced outcomes in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, and sports medicine. It has a license agreement with the UCLA Technology Development Group to develop and commercialize NELL-1 for spinal fusion applications. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

