Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Receives $114.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.88.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Allegion from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allegion from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get Allegion alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.45 per share, with a total value of $1,305,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,535 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,680.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegion

Allegion Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Allegion by 13.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 782,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,205,000 after acquiring an additional 95,514 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 8.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 33,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the third quarter valued at $736,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the third quarter valued at $1,415,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 11.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $104.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Allegion has a 12-month low of $87.33 and a 12-month high of $133.52.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.58 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.82% and a net margin of 13.96%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Allegion will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 33.40%.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.