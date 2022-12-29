Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Receives $114.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.88.
ALLE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Allegion from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allegion from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.
In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.45 per share, with a total value of $1,305,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,535 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,680.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of ALLE stock opened at $104.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Allegion has a 12-month low of $87.33 and a 12-month high of $133.52.
Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.58 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.82% and a net margin of 13.96%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Allegion will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 33.40%.
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.
