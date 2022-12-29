Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.88.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALLE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In related news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.45 per share, with a total value of $1,305,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 64,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,740,680.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegion

Allegion Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the second quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Allegion by 59.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Allegion by 172.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Allegion by 66.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $104.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.41 and its 200-day moving average is $101.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.79. Allegion has a 52 week low of $87.33 and a 52 week high of $133.52.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.58 million. Allegion had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 59.82%. Allegion’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegion will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.40%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

