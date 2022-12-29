Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.88.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALLE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.
Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion
In related news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.45 per share, with a total value of $1,305,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 64,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,740,680.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Allegion Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $104.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.41 and its 200-day moving average is $101.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.79. Allegion has a 52 week low of $87.33 and a 52 week high of $133.52.
Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.58 million. Allegion had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 59.82%. Allegion’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegion will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Allegion Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.40%.
Allegion Company Profile
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.
