Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 46,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $45.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.41. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $82.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.30%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

