Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Stock Down 1.4 %

MO stock opened at $45.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $82.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.41. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 146.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altria Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,134,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,790 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,650,000 after buying an additional 2,098,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,579,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,671,000 after buying an additional 513,208 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Altria Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

