American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,510 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.58.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $144.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $107.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.11. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.