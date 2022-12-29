Analysts Set Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) PT at $99.33

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMI shares. StockNews.com cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Badger Meter

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 576.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

BMI stock opened at $108.29 on Monday. Badger Meter has a fifty-two week low of $73.20 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 39.82%.

About Badger Meter

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.