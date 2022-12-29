Analysts Set Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Target Price at $669.00

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $669.00.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Broadcom Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $544.89 on Friday. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $677.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $514.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $505.43. The company has a market capitalization of $227.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 37.4 EPS for the current year.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 69.43%.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
