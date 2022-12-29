Analysts Set Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Target Price at $263.88

Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $263.88.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $286.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $227.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.81. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $249.90.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.