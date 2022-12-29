Analysts Set CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target at C$75.75

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$75.75.

CCL.B has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities dropped their target price on CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th.

CCL.B stock opened at C$57.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.98, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$61.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$62.99. CCL Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$53.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$69.38.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

