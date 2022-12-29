Analysts Set Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Price Target at $39.09

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.09.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Institutional Trading of Corning

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Inv LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 46,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in Corning by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 39,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Corning by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in Corning by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 67,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Corning by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Price Performance

GLW stock opened at $31.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. Corning has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.91 and its 200 day moving average is $33.06. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Corning will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

