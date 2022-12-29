Analysts Set Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Target Price at $7.29

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.29.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Cresco Labs in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lowered Cresco Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered Cresco Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

Cresco Labs Stock Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:CRLBF opened at $1.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12. Cresco Labs has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.19.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs ( OTCMKTS:CRLBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $210.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.49 million. Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 6.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cresco Labs will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.