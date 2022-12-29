Analysts Set Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Price Target at $35.00

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

CEQP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crestwood Equity Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 71.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.3% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.5% in the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 19,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Down 0.9 %

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CEQP opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $32.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.08 and a beta of 2.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1,048.00%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.